Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 218K - Sales

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Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 299,619 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending May 17, 2026.

Pokemon Pokopia (NS2) is in second place with sales of 22,758 units, Mario Kart World (NS2) is in third place with sales of 12,651 units, and Minecraft (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 3,857 units

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 3,305 units, while the Switch 2 version is in ninth place with sales of 3,229 units.

Pragmata (PS5) is in seventh place with sales of 2,937 units and Kirby Air Riders (NS2) is in eighth place with sales of 2,778 units. Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (NS2) is in ninth place with sales of 2,571 units and Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) is in 10th place with sales of 2,340 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 217,922 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 21,392 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 9,243 units, and the Xbox Series X|S sold 431 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo, 04/16/26) – 98,092 (1,141,649) [SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 22,758 (1,001,464) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 12,651 (2,938,509) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 3,857 (4,207,594) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,305 (8,436,761) [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 3,229 (120,098) [PS5] PRAGMATA (Capcom, 04/17/26) – 2,937 (62,455) [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 2,778 (530,268) [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 2,571 (196,983) [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 2,340 (1,123,043)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 217,922 (5,585,582) Switch Lite – 8,303 (6,966,710) Switch OLED Model – 7,804 (9,579,293) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 6,902 (1,290,244) Switch – 5,285 (20,297,345) PlayStation 5 Pro – 1,747 (356,967) PlayStation 5 – 594 (5,918,705) Xbox Series S – 193 (326,579) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 191 (30,681) Xbox Series X – 47 (342,005)

Previous week - Week 18+19, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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