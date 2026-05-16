Roguelike Platformer Pit Panic Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Flying Rat Studio has announced roguelike 2D platformer, Pit Panic, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. It will launch in July.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Pit Panic is a challenging roguelike 2D platformer with fast pace, unique gameplay, and environmental puzzles.

Take on the role of a curious archeologist and race through handcrafted levels, take down ancient bosses and jump up like your pants are on fire.

Get Hooked!

Wield the mysterious hook—a powerful omnitool—that digs through blocks, swings you around, and unlocks hidden treasures. Master physics-driven movement to avoid deadly traps and blast through interactive blocks. Turn sand into glass, jelly into fire, and bridges into weapons, if necessary.

Think Fast, Run Faster

You will have to dig deep to return to the surface. There are many ways to die, but only one way to survive: up. Get in the flow, make split-second decisions, and even sacrifice your health for power-ups to escape the crumbling Aztec temple.

Every Run is Different

Discover four distinct biomes, each with unique puzzles, enemies, and art styles. Over 1,000 unique handcrafted levels mix things up every time you play. Or build your own levels to put fellow adventurers to the ultimate test.

Challenge Other Players

The real fun starts after you climb out of the pit. Compare your skills with other players, beat their best times, and complete unique daily challenges to receive precious rewards.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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