Nintendo Switch 1 Price Officially Increased by Up to $50 in the US - NewsWilliam D'Angelo
Nintendo two days ago announced it would be increasing the price of the Nintendo Switch in the United States today, August 3 due to "market conditions."
The price has officially increased on the US My Nintendo Store. Here are the new prices:
- Switch Lite - $229.99 (Originally $199.99)
- Switch - $339.99 (Originally $299.99)
- Switch OLED - $399.99 (Originally $349.99)
As of the time of writing the price has not been increased at Target, Walmart, Best Buy, or Amazon.
Nintendo has also increased the price of Nintendo Switch in Canada. The original Nintendo Switch increased by $20 CAD to $419.99, the Switch Lite increased by $20 CAD to $279.99, and the Switch OLED increased by $40 CAD to $489.99.
bye bye 160 million
I know people are going to say Nintendo had to increase the price because of tariffs, but I disagree with the Switch 1 console and Switch 1 accessory price increase (I completely understand the Switch 2 accessories since it's new). Nintendo never dropped the price for these products in the 8 years they've been available, so the profit margins are higher now than in 2017. I bet even with the tariffs they would still make profit.
If Nintendo did a price drop for these at one point then I could understand the increase, but they never did.
Inflation since 2020 in the USA is at 24.6% so $370 for the base Switch and $436 for the Oled based on strictly inflation. Now you tack on 20% tariff to it. Now the cost to make the Switch has decreased so we'll see what their financial reports look like in future quarters as far as operating revenue.