Nintendo Switch 1 Price Officially Increased by Up to $50 in the US - News

/ 677 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo two days ago announced it would be increasing the price of the Nintendo Switch in the United States today, August 3 due to "market conditions."

The price has officially increased on the US My Nintendo Store. Here are the new prices:

Switch Lite - $229.99 (Originally $199.99)

Switch - $339.99 (Originally $299.99)

Switch OLED - $399.99 (Originally $349.99)

As of the time of writing the price has not been increased at Target, Walmart, Best Buy, or Amazon.

Nintendo has also increased the price of Nintendo Switch in Canada. The original Nintendo Switch increased by $20 CAD to $419.99, the Switch Lite increased by $20 CAD to $279.99, and the Switch OLED increased by $40 CAD to $489.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles