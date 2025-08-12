Helldivers 2 Xbox Trailer Teases Halo Crossover - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 620 Views
PlayStation Publishing and developer Arrowhead Game Studios have released a new trailer for the Xbox version of Helldivers 2.
The trailer appears to tease a crossover with the Xbox franchise Halo. The end of the trailer features a Hellpod landing in a city that looks like New Mombasa and music taken from Halo 3: ODST.
It isn't known if the crossover will be exclusive to the Xbox version or if it will be available on the PlayStation 5 or PC versions.
View the trailer below:
Helldivers 2 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S on August 26. The Standard Edition is priced at $39.99 and the Super Citizen Edition is priced at $59.99.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
I wonder If this will be the first "piece of Halo" that Will be playable on Playstation consoles.
It is. Grunt.api on X reported back in June that PlayStation was appearing in the retail API. No mention of the Switch yet. Different ID than MCC or Infinite, so most likely the heavily rumored Halo CE remake. Which is pointing to being officially announced at the HCS Finals in October.
When that saxophone hit, I almost jumped out of my chair!!! If they add the Covenant in a New Mombasa map, I ain't playing any other game for a good while lol. Quite literally, Helldivers and Halo ODST is a matchmade in gaming heaven!