Helldivers 2 Xbox Trailer Teases Halo Crossover - News

/ 620 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

PlayStation Publishing and developer Arrowhead Game Studios have released a new trailer for the Xbox version of Helldivers 2.

The trailer appears to tease a crossover with the Xbox franchise Halo. The end of the trailer features a Hellpod landing in a city that looks like New Mombasa and music taken from Halo 3: ODST.

It isn't known if the crossover will be exclusive to the Xbox version or if it will be available on the PlayStation 5 or PC versions.

View the trailer below:

Helldivers 2 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S on August 26. The Standard Edition is priced at $39.99 and the Super Citizen Edition is priced at $59.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles