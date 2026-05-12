Abyssus launches June 25 for PS5 and Xbox Series - News

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Publisher The Arcade Crew and developer DoubleMoose announced the first-person shooter, Abyssus, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on June 25 alongside update 1.3 for the PC version.

The game first released for PC via Steam in August 2025.

View the release date and console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Abyssus, players become brinepunk explorers diving into the sunken ruins of an ancient civilization. The goal is simple: claim a massive deposit of brine, a rare and powerful substance. The challenge is anything but. Corrupted denizens rise from the depths, turning your mission into a frantic battle for survival. Teamwork is survival. Up to four players can team up in cooperative play, carefully coordinating loadouts, skills, suits, and weapon mods. Each run is different, offering procedurally sequenced levels that keep every descent fresh and tense.

Features:

Visceral, fast-paced first-person shooter action, with top-notch weapon feel and combat responsiveness.

action, with top-notch weapon feel and combat responsiveness. Up to four-players cooperative play.

Roguelite meta progression with advancements, rewards, and unlocks.

meta progression with advancements, rewards, and unlocks. 64 hand-crafted levels, procedurally sequenced to make every run a new experience.

Extensive character customization options.

36 different enemies and four bosses that will put your skills to the challenge.

…and content arriving this summer with the free 1.3 content patch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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