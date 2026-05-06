Star Fox Announced for Switch 2 - News

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Nintendo has announced a remake and reimagining of Star Fox 64, called Star Fox, for the Nintendo Switch 2. It will launch on June 25.

View the Star Fox Direct below:

Read details on the game below:

Star Fox is an action-packed adventure based on Star Fox 64 for Nintendo 64. Experience new gameplay modes (and rediscover returning ones) as you embark on a dangerous mission to save the Lylat System—which can now be explored in greater detail thanks to a complete visual overhaul of the game.

Maniacal scientist Andross seeks control of the Lylat star system, and only Fox McCloud and the Star Fox team stand in his way. Pilot your Arwing and travel the system battling opposing forces and performing thrilling aerial maneuvers, like barrel rolls and somersaults, to shake off enemies. Find alternative routes through the Lylat System during multiple playthroughs, taking on new missions and varied challenges. Plus, team up with friends in the new four-versus-four multiplayer Battle Mode.

Star Fox is a cinematic take on the Star Fox 64 game, featuring newly overhauled character designs, freshly revamped looks for each stage, plus detailed cutscenes, fully voiced dialogue and a sweeping orchestral soundtrack. The game also includes Joy-Con 2 mouse controls and a brand-new GameChat feature that puts you in the cockpit as your favorite characters from the Star Fox universe.

A Modernized Adventure – Star Fox is based on the Star Fox 64 game and features a complete visual overhaul that takes full advantage of the power and performance of the Nintendo Switch 2 system. Explore diverse planets and the insides of a nebula within the Lylat System, from the vibrant world of Corneria to the desolate, polluted oceans of Zoness. There are also all-new cinematic cutscenes featuring fully voiced dialogue and never-before-seen mission briefings between stages, where you can learn even more about the characters and worlds that make up the Star Fox universe.

Intense Space Combat – Hop into your Arwing, a high-performance aerospace fighter, and use laser blasts to take down opposing forces. You can also brake in mid-air to get enemies off your tail (no pun intended), deploy a Boost for added thrust, do a somersault and, of course, pull off barrel rolls to defend against incoming fire.

New and Returning Game Modes – Star Fox features a variety of different modes, including:

Campaign Mode – Travel to a wide variety of planets, navigate through asteroid fields and engage in free-flying dogfights. Choose between Easy or Normal difficulty at the start and hone your skills to earn all the medals needed to unlock the Expert setting. The objectives you complete, foes you defeat and other actions you take can alter your route and what you do in each stage. Taking different routes can also affect the stages you encounter on your path through the system, so there’s always a reason to revisit each mission.

– Travel to a wide variety of planets, navigate through asteroid fields and engage in free-flying dogfights. Choose between Easy or Normal difficulty at the start and hone your skills to earn all the medals needed to unlock the Expert setting. The objectives you complete, foes you defeat and other actions you take can alter your route and what you do in each stage. Taking different routes can also affect the stages you encounter on your path through the system, so there’s always a reason to revisit each mission. Challenge Mode – Replay stages you’ve cleared and take on a variety of new objectives and challenges, some of which you won’t find in Campaign Mode. Challenges are available in either Normal or Expert difficulty settings.

– Replay stages you’ve cleared and take on a variety of new objectives and challenges, some of which you won’t find in Campaign Mode. Challenges are available in either Normal or Expert difficulty settings. Battle Mode – Gather up your crew to compete in all-new 4-vs-4 dogfights, with up to eight players divided between Team Star Fox and Team Star Wolf. This mode features three stages with different objectives: secure control of a designated zone on Corneria, collect energy crystals on Fichina, or retrieve cargo from space pirates in Sector Y. Join team battles online via private matches, or match with players from near and far. With GameShare3, up to four players can take to the skies locally or online through GameChat. While GameShare online is only available for Nintendo Switch 2 systems, local GameShare allows sharing of compatible games with both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch systems.

Additional Nintendo Switch 2 Features

Joy-Con 2 Mouse Controls – If you are playing the game solo in Campaign Mode and/or Challenge Mode, you can swap seamlessly between button and mouse controls with the Joy-Con 2 controller. The mouse control feature allows for more intuitive aiming, and if a friend joins in, either on the same system or through GameShare via GameChat, they can assume gunner duties while you focus on flying (or vice versa!).

– If you are playing the game solo in Campaign Mode and/or Challenge Mode, you can swap seamlessly between button and mouse controls with the Joy-Con 2 controller. The mouse control feature allows for more intuitive aiming, and if a friend joins in, either on the same system or through GameShare via GameChat, they can assume gunner duties while you focus on flying (or vice versa!). GameChat Character Avatars and AR Filters – Appear as Fox McCloud or any of his crew while chatting with friends using an interactive avatar that mirrors your expressions and movements in GameChat4. With the game’s AR Filters, you can also add a pair of Star Fox-like ears or a Falco-inspired beak that moves when you talk.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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