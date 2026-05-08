Switch 2 Ships 19.86 Million Units as of March 2026, Switch 1 Ships 155.92 Million - Sales

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Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch 1 through March 31, 2026.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has shipped 19.86 million units to date, while 48.71 million Switch 2 games have been shipped lifetime.

Shipment figures for the Nintendo Switch 1 reached 155.92 million units, while 1,528.14 million Switch 1 games have been shipped lifetime.

For the quarter ending March 31, 2026, Nintendo shipped 2.49 million Switch 2 units and 0.55 million Switch 1 units shipped.

Breaking down the 19.86 million lifetime shipped figure for the Switch 2, it has shipped 6.73 million units in the Americas, 4.40 million in Europe, 5.66 million in Japan, and 3.06 million in the rest of the world.

Breaking down the 155.92 million lifetime shipped figure for the Switch 1, it has shipped 59.61 million units in the Americas, 40.03 million in Europe, 38.34 million in Japan, and 17.94 million in the rest of the world.

The regular Nintendo Switch model accounts for 97.59 million units of the total Switch consoles shipped worldwide. The Switch OLED accounts for 31.91 million units and the Switch Lite accounts for 26.43 million units.

Nintendo's forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027 has the Nintendo Switch 2 at 16.50 million units shipped and the Nintendo Switch at 2.00 million. If Nintendo reaches the forecast exactly that would put Switch 2 lifetime sales at 36.36 million units and the Switch at 157.92 million units.

Nintendo also revealed Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has sold over 3.8 million units in its first two weeks.

Here are the best-selling Nintendo Switch 2 first-party titles:

Mario Kart World – 14.70 million Donkey Kong Bananza - 4.52 million Pokémon Legends Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 3.94 million Pokémon Pokopia - 2.41 million Kirby Air Riders - 1.87 million

Here are the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch 1 first-party titles:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 71.08 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 49.91 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 37.76 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 33.84 million Super Mario Odyssey – 30.50 million Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet – 28.28 million Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 27.16 million The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 22.56 million Super Mario Party – 21.32 million New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 18.96 million

Other Nintendo Switch 1 first-party sales:

Nintendo Switch Sports - 18.23 million

Super Mario Bros. Wonder - 17.44 million

Super Mario Party Jamboree - 9.96 million

Pokemon Legends: Z-A - 8.85 million

Super Mario Galaxy - 2.76 million

Super Mario Galaxy 2 - 2.60 million

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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