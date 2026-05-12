Deadzone: Rogue 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Prophecy Games has announced science-fiction roguelite first-person shooter, Deadzone: Rogue 2, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

From the creators of Deadzone: Rogue, a science-fiction first-person shooter roguelite with over half a million players and “Very Positive” reviews.

Fight as Talon 13-10 in this first-person shooter roguelite adventure set on a fallen Earth. Combine weapons, augments, and elements to forge devastating builds, and blast through Monarch’s endless machines. Grow stronger each run, solo or with friends.

Enter the Deadzone

Earth has fallen to Monarch. As Talon 13-10, fight back through a new campaign built for solo play and up to 3-player co-op. Coordinate strikes with your squad and battle through missions at any difficulty, from casual to nightmare.

Evolve Through Death

Death is only the beginning. Each time your Neural Lattice rebuilds you, you return stronger than before. Slot in imprints and resonances to permanently upgrade your loadout, from cybernetic sniper to biological juggernaut.

Forge Your Build

Craft impossible builds by combining hundreds of unique augments, elemental weapons, perks, and items each run. Mix and master combat styles, from fire berserker to stealth assassin. Each choice opens new ways to fight.

Hunt or Be Hunted

Monarch’s forces are relentless. Battle through hostile new environments overrun by biomechanical hordes, hunter patrols, and towering bosses. Each zone rewards quick reflexes, strategic thinking, and a healthy amount of firepower.

Unleash Elemental Warfare

Turn a grenade into a chain-lightning storm, or shatter entire rooms with an ice-augmented SMG. Harness 30+ elemental weapons to burn swarms, freeze hordes, electrify guardians, and banish enemies to the void.

Join Humanity’s Last Stand

Fight back against Monarch. Reclaim Earth, continue Talon 13-10’s story, and experience an original soundtrack woven through our planet’s battle for survival.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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