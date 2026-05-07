The Sinking City 2 Launches This Summer for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Developer Frogwares announced the Lovecraftian survival horror game, The Sinking City 2, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG this summer.

"Our idea to take a chance with The Sinking City 2 and create something more in the survival horror genre has really come together," said Frogwares game director Alexander Gresko. "The leaps and progress we’ve made are clear to all of us on the team, and now we’re eager to see how it resonates with players, both new and our existing fans.

"While the genre shift has allowed us to really grow creatively, we’re holding onto the investigative roots we’re known for. We’ve prioritized combat, survival, and exploration, with investigation as a beneficial layer for those who want that aspect of the game.

"And of course, we’ve made sure to wrap everything in a memorable, mature narrative, which our fans know and love us for. This time around, the story is more personal to our protagonist, while still delivering our signature Frogwares take on gray morality and Lovecraftian themes."

View the gameplay reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Sinking City 2 is set in a Lovecraftian vision of 1920s America, in the infamous city of Arkham. A supernatural flood has driven out all but the most deranged residents, leaving decay and eldritch horrors that roam the streets. Step into the role of Calvin Rafferty, an occult adventurer whose cavalier actions have led to devastating consequences. After a dreaming ritual goes wrong, his girlfriend, Faye, is left trapped in a mysterious sleep. Now Calvin must navigate the drowned streets of a derelict city in a desperate attempt to bring her back. On his quest, he’ll come face to face with a plague of otherworldly creatures, the Slither, who possess and twist the dead into lethal, walking puppets.

Features:

Fight to Survive: Use an arsenal of 1920s-inspired firearms and melee weapons to fight against Eldritch abominations.

Use an arsenal of 1920s-inspired firearms and melee weapons to fight against Eldritch abominations. Explore the Decaying City of Arkham: A world of rotting mansions, flooded markets, and abandoned hospitals that you’ll explore by foot and by boat.

A world of rotting mansions, flooded markets, and abandoned hospitals that you’ll explore by foot and by boat. Find and Use What You Can: Scrounge for limited resources and balance a finite inventory as you decide what to bring and what to leave behind.

Scrounge for limited resources and balance a finite inventory as you decide what to bring and what to leave behind. Choose to Investigate Further: Explore your surroundings more deeply and solve optional cases and puzzles to uncover secrets, upgrades, and lore.

Explore your surroundings more deeply and solve optional cases and puzzles to uncover secrets, upgrades, and lore. A Twisted Lovecraftian Tale: Experience a captivating and morally gray story of personal loss, woven through the Lovecraftian mythos of cults, rituals, and incomprehensible creatures.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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