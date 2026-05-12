Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea Launches September 24 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Natsume announced Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on September 24.

Read details on the game below:

Farm, explore, and discover!

Embark on an unforgettable journey in the enchanting world of Teradea, where peaceful farm life meets thrilling adventure!

Raised in the quiet comfort of Bloomfield Village, your life is about to change forever. A mysterious mist creeps from the Forest of Echoes, wild beasts roam under the cover of night, and strange disasters threaten villages across the land.

Explore a vast, living landscape filled with hidden caves, remote islands, and lively towns. Build your farm, forge friendships, and even find love as you shape your destiny in Teradea. Travel alongside your animals – each with special abilities that help you leap across terrain, break through obstacles, and uncover valuable treasures.

Along the way, you’ll meet unforgettable allies like the Harvest Goddess and ingenious inventor Doc Jr., befriend powerful Guardian Spirits, and take on the mysteries behind earthquakes, violent storms, and a looming darkness that threatens everything you know.

Massive Open World Exploration

Teradea is a sprawling world packed with diverse regions—from peaceful villages to lush wilderness. Explore maze-like caves filled with ore and gems, uncover nautical charts to reach remote islands, and discover rare collectibles and animals not found anywhere else.

Romance and Relationships

Meet and build relationships with 10 unique characters—5 bachelors and 5 bachelorettes. Form deep bonds, experience heartwarming events, and choose your perfect partner to build a life together.

Animal Companion System

Travel with a variety of animals, each offering unique abilities that go beyond simple companionship. Use them to reach hidden areas, destroy obstacles like rocks and fallen trees, and uncover secrets scattered across Teradea. Your companions are essential for both exploration and adventure!

Campsites and Travel System

The world is too large to explore in a single day! Set up at campsites to rest, recover stamina, and cook meals by the fire. Meet traveling merchants who offer exclusive items you won’t find anywhere else.

Expanded Player Movement

Jump, climb ladders, and scale vines to reach previously inaccessible areas. Combine your movement skills with your animal companions to fully explore every corner of the world.

Power Statue Mini-Challenges

Discover glowing Power Statues hidden throughout the world, each offering quick challenges or puzzles. Free dormant Power Wisps to earn Power Wisp Fruits, then trade them at the Forest Goddess Statue to boost stamina and unlock useful abilities.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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