SNK Establishes New Studio Led by Tekken's Katsuhiro Harada - News

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SNK has announced the establishment of a new video game studio called VS Studio that is led by Katsuhiro Harada.

Harada is a Bandai Namco veteran and is best known for his work on the Tekken franchise. He left Bandai Namco in 2025 after over 31 years at the company.

" I am extremely proud to welcome Mr. Katsuhiro Harada, who has been a long-time friend and a worthy rival to us, into our group," said SNK's Yasuyuki Oda. "We’ve long discussed the hypothetical scenario of working together, and now that dream has become a reality. To be honest, nothing has been decided yet, but I have no doubt that things will become even more exciting than ever before. We look forward to your continued support for SNK and VS Studio."

Harada added, "We are pleased to announce the launch of our new game development studio, VS Studio. VS Studio’s philosophy is Beyond tradition, crafted to perfection.

"We will combine technology, sensibility, and world-class expertise to pursue the ultimate. From a free, open, and spacious environment, we will generate new ideas and create memorable games.

"We established this studio to bring this vision to life."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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