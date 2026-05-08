Nintendo Increases Price of Switch 2 Worldwide, Switch in Japan - News

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Nintendo in its latest earnings report has announced it is increasing the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 worldwide, as well as the Nintendo Switch and Switch Online in Japan.

The price of the Switch 2, Switch, and Switch Online will increase in Japan on May 25, while the Switch 2 will increase worldwide on September 1.

"In light of changes in market conditions, and after considering the global business outlook, Nintendo will revise the manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) of the Nintendo Switch 2 system and Nintendo Switch systems," said Nintendo.

"We sincerely apologize for the impact these price revisions may have on our customers and other stakeholders, and we deeply appreciate your understanding."

Here are the updated prices for the Switch 2, Switch, and Switch online:

Switch 2:

Japan (Region-Locked): 49,980 yen to 59,980 yen (May 25)

49,980 yen to 59,980 yen (May 25) United States: $449.99 to $499.99 (September 1)

$449.99 to $499.99 (September 1) Canada: $629.99 to $679.99 (September 1)

Europe: €469.99 to €499.99 (September 1)

Switch - Japan Only (May 25):

Switch Lite: ¥21,978 to ¥29,980

Switch: ¥32,978 to ¥43,980

Switch OLED: ¥37,980 to ¥47,980

Switch Online - Japan Only (May 25):

Individual Membership 1 Month: ¥306 to ¥400 3 Months: ¥815 to ¥1,000 12 Months: ¥2,400 to ¥3,000

Family Membership 12 Months: ¥4,500 to ¥5,800



Switch Online + Expansion Pack - Japan Only (May 25):

Individual Membership 12 Months: ¥4,900 to ¥5,900

Family Membership 12 Months: ¥8,900 to ¥9,900



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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