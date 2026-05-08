Sony is Undecided on the Release Date and Price for PS6 - News

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Sony president and CEO Hiroki Totoki in an earnings call with investors revealed the company has not decided on when to launch the PlayStation 6 or how much to charge for it.

Totoki said if the price of memory continues to increase that would increase the cost to manufacture consoles, which would have big impact on consoles.

Sony for the rest of the 2026 calendar year has been able to acquire the necessary volume of parts and has "to a certain extent agreed on the price itself."

When it comes to the PS6 Totoki stated "We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console, or at what prices."

He continued, "So we would like to really observe and follow the situation. Looking at the current circumstances, the memory price is also expected to be very high FY 2027, because there will still be a shortage of supply. So under that assumption, we must think carefully what we will do."

Sony will be looking at other ways to reduce the cost of hardware and will look at new potential ways to sell the PS6.

"We would like to think about various simulations, including changing business models to come up with the best solution and strategy," he said.

Lifetime shipment figures for the PS5 have reached 93.7 million with the number of consoles shipped down 46.4 percent to 1.3 million units for the quarter ending March 2026.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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