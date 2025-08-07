Sony Senior VP: 'We Are Moving Away From a Hardware Centric Business' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 2,676 Views
Sony Senior Vice President Sadahiko Hayakawa in a Q&A session with investors stated PlayStation is moving away from being a "hardware centric business" to more of a platform that focuses on community and increasing engagement.
"In the gaming business, we are moving away from a hardware centric business model more to a platform business that expands the community and increases engagement," said Hayakawa.
Sony in its latest earnings report announced it shipped 2.5 million PlayStation 5 consoles for the quarter ending June 30, 2025 for a lifetime shipment figure of 80.3 million units.
The PlayStation 5 is currently 2.1 million units behind the PlayStation 4 in terms of units shipped. The PS4 through the same amount of time shipped 82.4 million units.
Sony CFO Lin Tao at the same Q&A session did admit PlayStation's live service plans have not gone smoothly, but states progress is being made.
"For Q1 the live service ratio was about 40%, for the full year it’s a little less, probably between 20-30%," she stated. "So in terms of the transformation, it’s not entirely going smoothly, but from a longer-term perspective, if you look at the changes over five years you see that there’s definitely been a change.
"Of course, we recognise that there are still many issues, so we should learn the lessons from mistakes and make sure that we introduce live service content where there’s less waste and it’s more smooth."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
And with that. Nintendo won the console war and not talking about Switch 2. They lasted longer than anyone being hardware focused. Esp funny when for years people thought Nintendo should go 3rd party like SEGA.
Nintendo's choice of low end hardware will backfire in the end. They haven't won yet.
The only thing that matters in gaming is if you are having fun playing it.
I sometimes wonder how you even remember to breath. How exhausting is it being so clueless about everything?
Will it? Based on reality, the PS4 is the only console that won its generation and was the more powerful of the bunch.
You could argue PS5 is the most powerful. It's a very even split that if either the XBS/PS5 won you could say the most powerful console won the gen. XBSX is on paper more powerful I know that but it seems even in real world performance
Yeah, sure, let's say the PS5 also counts. It happened 2 times out of how many? More than 10?
I'm not sure if power is that important then...
Sony drove Nintendo away from the home console business, just like the did with Sega and are now doing with Microsoft.
Nintendo found success on own their strenghts, but it doesn't matter how good or how bad they are doing, Playstation is completely unnaffected by them, at least up until now. Nintendo is breaking records, be them good or bad? Doesn't matter, Playstation is still selling nearly or above 100M consoles and making more and more money every year.
Claiming Nintendo won anything directly against Playstation is simply not true, the opposite is, actually.
Lets not forget that Nintendo used to sell two products which sold over 100mil (DS and Wii) and now they sell only one product. Nintendo also had to "drop out" or sacrifice one of their products to get where they are now.
Nintendo has pretty much made the PlayStation brand irrelevant in Japan, and it's not coming back.
Mobile gaming made Playstation drop to half their peak there, Nintendo was irrelevant to that.
PS3, PS4 and PS5 sales are very similar in Japan, meanwhile Nintendo sales dropped and climbed massively during this time, having no effect whatsoever ob Playstation sales.
Wii was a massive success exactly because Nintendo stoped trying to compete with Sony, the PS3 and 360 were competing against each other, the Wii was doing its own thing.
Once they trying going to the HD console route with the Wii U to compete with the PS3 and 360 they once again failed, and failed so hard they stopped trying altogether and moved definitely to handheld gaming. The Switch massive success didn't affect the PS4 also massive success in the slight, because both products were good for the targeted audiences.
Day 1 on PC baby!
Seems a bad idea for the hardware company to not prioritise hardware. You don't see Nintendo not focusing on games do you? or MS not focusing on software?
The appeal of consoles is the base unit and ease of entry, if the appeal of that is gone then why bother even going into their economic infrastructure for your gaming? Stick to a company who makes consoles and games, ala Nintendo or a dedicated more powerful all purpose unit and steam, ala PC.
Good bye to their 30%.
"More to a platform business that expands the community" emphasis on "platform" is quite a telling remark. One that we have definitely heard before from elsewhere lol.
They can't get rid of consoles and discs its way too soon. if sony gets rid of discs they need to improve their return policy for digital games.
Ive bought loads of digital games that were trash after buying.
So this either is about live services, doing a Xbox, or both.
And statements like these make sure I won't buy a PS6, because the company behind it dreams only of live service games, mobile, and PC revenue.
This seems pretty telling...
Wonder if Sony will continue to subsidize hardware cost in the future or if the $700 console will be the norm moving forward?
Also wonder if this means more single player games will be headed to the XB and NS platforms
Not sure why this was down voted. PS6 will likely (my opinion) be minimally subsidised at best.
Then I recommend people to build a rig. I bet Sony is done with subsidising hardware costs. I will always have the opinion that the majority of non-multi-platform games are the most polished.
Funny how people really want Sony to fail, they don't even want to read stuff, lol.
This is pretty much them doubling down on live service games, there is more context in the text than just the title.
They want those games to last long and they are not done trying it, is it stupid? Of course, they are failing on it as they themselves know, but that's it.
Yeah, not being "hardware centric" doesn't mean they don't need hardware as a vital part of their strategy. MS is also saying that console hardware is important to their strategy, but they raised prices to a crazy amount to the point where it was obvious that no-one would buy it at those prices. So, MS has contradicted themselves with it. let's see if Sony shows us that they no longer care about hardware success with the price they release the PS6 at. If it's over 600 it means they don't care.
Some lines down in the article the same person is making a comment about how much of their profit comes from live service games compare to "normal" games, and how they need to learn from their mistakes, that is literally what is being told here, but of course people will ignore the actual context, specially here.
It might just be because they feel they don't need to remain Hardware focused because they are already dominating the high spec console hardware space. Now that they've won that battle already they can just move on from hardware only
Not sure where to position the new goal post?
Didn't reposition anything? They've already won the high spec hardware battle. Why remain hardware focused? I was just floating an alternative theory out there
What did thy win, they haven't released a first party game (except MLB) since Astro Bot 11 months ago.