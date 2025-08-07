By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Sony Senior VP: 'We Are Moving Away From a Hardware Centric Business'

Sony Senior VP: 'We Are Moving Away From a Hardware Centric Business' - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 2,676 Views

Sony Senior Vice President Sadahiko Hayakawa in a Q&A session with investors stated PlayStation is moving away from being a "hardware centric business" to more of a platform that focuses on community and increasing engagement.

"In the gaming business, we are moving away from a hardware centric business model more to a platform business that expands the community and increases engagement," said Hayakawa.

Sony in its latest earnings report announced it shipped 2.5 million PlayStation 5 consoles for the quarter ending June 30, 2025 for a lifetime shipment figure of 80.3 million units.

The PlayStation 5 is currently 2.1 million units behind the PlayStation 4 in terms of units shipped. The PS4 through the same amount of time shipped 82.4 million units.

Sony CFO Lin Tao at the same Q&A session did admit PlayStation's live service plans have not gone smoothly, but states progress is being made.

"For Q1 the live service ratio was about 40%, for the full year it’s a little less, probably between 20-30%," she stated. "So in terms of the transformation, it’s not entirely going smoothly, but from a longer-term perspective, if you look at the changes over five years you see that there’s definitely been a change.

"Of course, we recognise that there are still many issues, so we should learn the lessons from mistakes and make sure that we introduce live service content where there’s less waste and it’s more smooth."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


Leynos (8 hours ago)

And with that. Nintendo won the console war and not talking about Switch 2. They lasted longer than anyone being hardware focused. Esp funny when for years people thought Nintendo should go 3rd party like SEGA.

Hardstuck-Platinum Leynos (8 hours ago)
BraLoD Leynos (8 hours ago)
Koragg (8 hours ago)

Day 1 on PC baby!

G2ThaUNiT Koragg (4 hours ago)

Sony didn't add trophy support to Ghost of Tsushima or Spider-Man 2 on PC for no reason ;)

StriderKiwi (5 hours ago)

PC gaming wins again without doing anything.

  • +7
The Fury (8 hours ago)

Seems a bad idea for the hardware company to not prioritise hardware. You don't see Nintendo not focusing on games do you? or MS not focusing on software?

The appeal of consoles is the base unit and ease of entry, if the appeal of that is gone then why bother even going into their economic infrastructure for your gaming? Stick to a company who makes consoles and games, ala Nintendo or a dedicated more powerful all purpose unit and steam, ala PC.

Good bye to their 30%.

G2ThaUNiT (8 hours ago)

"More to a platform business that expands the community" emphasis on "platform" is quite a telling remark. One that we have definitely heard before from elsewhere lol.

  • +6
KLAMarine (7 hours ago)

Sounds like Sony is tiring of selling hardware at a loss...

  • +4
Dimsum42 (4 hours ago)

They can't get rid of consoles and discs its way too soon. if sony gets rid of discs they need to improve their return policy for digital games.
Ive bought loads of digital games that were trash after buying.

KrspaceT (8 hours ago)

So this either is about live services, doing a Xbox, or both.

  • +3
Libara KrspaceT (3 hours ago)

sony cancelled 95% of their live service games.

Teno (5 hours ago)

And statements like these make sure I won't buy a PS6, because the company behind it dreams only of live service games, mobile, and PC revenue.

  • +2
HopeMillsHorror (8 hours ago)

This seems pretty telling...
Wonder if Sony will continue to subsidize hardware cost in the future or if the $700 console will be the norm moving forward?

  • +2
HopeMillsHorror HopeMillsHorror (8 hours ago)

Also wonder if this means more single player games will be headed to the XB and NS platforms

DroidKnight HopeMillsHorror (8 hours ago)

$700 may be a bit low.

Random_Matt HopeMillsHorror (7 hours ago)

Not sure why this was down voted. PS6 will likely (my opinion) be minimally subsidised at best.

zero129 (3 hours ago)

I called it from the start and people called me mad. who is the mad one now.....

DroidKnight (8 hours ago)

lmao

Random_Matt (8 hours ago)

Then I recommend people to build a rig. I bet Sony is done with subsidising hardware costs. I will always have the opinion that the majority of non-multi-platform games are the most polished.

Mystro-Sama (26 minutes ago)

Is this how the console market dies?

xl-klaudkil (7 hours ago)

Well thats a wrap, thx a lot is whas a fun ride(until ps5 fu ck it up)

Retro it is.

BraLoD (8 hours ago)
Hardstuck-Platinum (8 hours ago)
