Switch 2 Sets Record With Over 5M Sold in 1st Month - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for June 2025

posted on 24 July 2025

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console worldwide with 5,443,650 units sold for June 2025, according to VGChartz estimates.

This is easily the biggest hardware launch in video game history. The previous biggest launch month was set by the PS5 with an estimated 2.76 million units sold in November 2020. It should be noted the first month for the PS5 was three weeks, while it was five weeks for the Switch 2. The PS5 sold 4.37 million units by the end of December 2020 (eight weeks) and the PS4 sold 4.45 million units by the end of December 2013 (eight weeks).

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 931,703 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 77.28 million units. The Nintendo Switch 1 was the third best-selling console with an estimated 322,850 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 151.10 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in fourth place with 144,706 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 33.27 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the first month for Switch 1 in 2017 are up by 3.11 million units, as the Switch 1 sold 2.33 million units in its first month worldwide in March 2017.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by nearly 235,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 357,000 units. PS4 sold 1,166,203 units for the month of June 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 501,216 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 144,512 (-13.4%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 164,456 units (-53.2%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 443,223 units (-57.9%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 171,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 5,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by nearly 15,000.

2025 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 5.25 million units, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 5.01 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 2.47 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.28 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for June 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 5,443,650 (NEW) PlayStation 5 - 931,703 ( 77,279,193 ) Switch 1 - 322,850 ( 151,101,034 ) Xbox Series X|S - 144,706 ( 33,267,609 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for June 2025:

Switch 2 - 1,921,075 PlayStation 5 - 348,729 Switch 1 - 117,050 Xbox Series X|S - 83,524

Europe hardware estimates for June 2025:

Switch 2 - 1,156,638 PlayStation 5 - 315,982 Switch 1 - 66,835 Xbox Series X|S - 43,782 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for June 2025:

Switch 2 - 2,207,080 PlayStation 5 - 224,066 Switch 1 - 128,686 Xbox Series X|S - 7,898

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for June 2025:

Switch 2 - 158,857 PlayStation 5 - 42,926 Switch 1 - 10,279 Xbox Series X|S - 9,502

Weekly Sales:

Global June 7, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 3,704,173 PlayStation 5 - 219,274 Switch 1 - 66,775 Xbox Series X|S - 28,819

Global June 14, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 467,260 PlayStation 5 - 193,751 Switch 1 - 61,240 Xbox Series X|S - 28,494

Global June 21, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 378,065 PlayStation 5 - 171,881 Switch 1 - 62,086 Xbox Series X|S - 28,577

Global June 28, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 494,572 PlayStation 5 - 171,825 Switch 1 - 65,453 Xbox Series X|S - 29,396

Global July 5, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 399,580 PlayStation 5 - 174,972 Switch 1 - 67,296 Xbox Series X|S - 29,420

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

