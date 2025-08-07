Sony CFO Admits Its Live Service Plans are 'Not Entirely Going Smoothly' - News

Sony CFO Lin Tao in a Q&A session with investors admitted PlayStation's live service plans have not gone smoothly, but states progress is being made.

Tao when asked about the current status of PlayStation's live service plans said there is negativity towards its plans following Concord being shut down and the Marathon delay, however, she believes live service games are worthwhile.

"Last year Concord [shut down], and this year Marathon was postponed, so somewhat negative news has been coming out," said Tao (via VideoGamesChronicle).

"But if we look at the past five years, five years ago live service games were almost non-existent for PlayStation Studios. We [now] have Helldivers 2, MLB The Show and Gran Turismo 7, and Bungie’s Destiny 2, so we have these four live services contributing to sales and profits in a stable manner."

Tao stated that around 40 percent of Sony's first-party software revenue for the quarter ending June 2025 were from live service games.

"For Q1 the live service ratio was about 40%, for the full year it’s a little less, probably between 20-30%," she stated. "So in terms of the transformation, it’s not entirely going smoothly, but from a longer-term perspective, if you look at the changes over five years you see that there’s definitely been a change.

"Of course, we recognise that there are still many issues, so we should learn the lessons from mistakes and make sure that we introduce live service content where there’s less waste and it’s more smooth."

