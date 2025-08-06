PS5 Ships 80.3 Million Units as of June 2025 - Sales

Sony Interactive Entertainment in its financial results announced it has shipped 80.3 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of June 30, 2025.

With 80.3 million PlayStation 5 consoles shipped that means 2.5 million units were shipped from April to June. This is up 0.1 million from the same quarter in 2024 when 2.4 million units were shipped.

For reference, the PlayStation 4 had shipped 3.2 million units in the same quarter for a lifetime total of 82.4 million units shipped as of June 30, 2018. This puts the PS5 behind shipped PS4 units by 2.1 million units.

There were a total of 65.9 million games sold on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for the quarter. This is up 12.3 million from 53.6 million during the same period a year earlier. Digital sales accounted for 83 percent of software sales.

There were 6.9 million first-party games sold across the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. This is up 0.9 million from 6.0 million a year ago.

There were 123 million monthly active users on the PlayStation Network, an increase of 7 million from 116 million a year ago.

Sony's Game & Network Services Segment for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, reported revenue increased 71.6 billion yen ($0.49 billion) year-over-year to 936.5 billion yen ($6.34 billion), while operating income increased 82.7 billion yen ($0.56 billion) to 148.0 billion yen ($1.00 billion).

