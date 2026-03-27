Devil May Cry 5 Devil Hunter Edition Rated for Switch 2 - News

/ 532 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Devil May Cry 5 Devil Hunter Edition has been rated for the Nintendo Switch 2 in Taiwan by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee. This version of the game has yet to be announced by Capcom.

Devil May Cry 5 first released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2019, while Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in November 2020.

Devil May Cry 5 has sold over 10 million units worldwide as of June 2025.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles