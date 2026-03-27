RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic Out Now for PS5 and Xbox Series - News

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Publisher Atari and developer Graphite Lab announced the remaster of the classic theme park management game, RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic, is now available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The remaster first released for iOS and Android in December 2016, for PC via Steam and GOG in September 2017, and for the Nintendo Switch in December 2024.

View the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic is a new RollerCoaster Tycoon experience, remastered in 2017 by franchise creator Chris Sawyer to combine the best features from two of the most successful and beloved RollerCoaster Tycoon games in the series’ history—-RollerCoaster Tycoon and RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. Roller Coaster Tycoon Classic also comes complete with the Toolkit, Wacky Worlds, and Time Twister expansion packs! Create and run amazing parks filled with the most outrageous rides imaginable. Roller Coaster Tycoon Classic includes a mixture of authentic playability, depth of gameplay and unique graphical style of Chris Sawyer’s original best-selling Roller Coaster Tycoon games. Packed with content, players can enjoy designing and building roller coasters and rides, landscaping parks and managing the staff and finances to keep their guests happy and the money flowing in. Can you become the next RollerCoaster Tycoon?

The Original RollerCoaster Simulation

Experience all the fun from the original RollerCoaster Tycoon and RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 games, with a new sim that combines the best elements of both classic titles.

Coaster Construction

Create incredible roller coasters—quickly build a pre-made design or use the intuitive piece-by-piece building tools to design and theme your own unique rides.

Park Designer

Keep your guests happy by building gentle or wild rides, food and drink stalls, water rides, and even transport rides to take them around the park; Customize your park by building scenery, fine-tuning the landscape, and routing the footpaths.

Park Management

Run your park’s marketing and finances to make a profit while attracting more guests; Organize your staff to keep the park running well and looking its best.

Exciting Environments

Build the ultimate theme park in a variety of challenging environments, from the tranquility of Forest Frontiers to the bustling commerce of Megaworld Park.

Park Scenarios

Progress through 95 classic park scenarios from RollerCoaster Tycoon and RollerCoaster Tycoon 2.

Authentic Gameplay

Classic-style isometric graphics and original amusement park music and sound effects.

Packed with Content

Includes hundreds of types of roller coasters and rides, and dozens of different shops, stalls, and facilities.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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