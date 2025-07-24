Elden Ring Nightreign Ships 5 Million Units, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC Tops 10 Million - Sales

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware announced Elden Ring Nightreign has shipped over five million units worldwide and the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC has shipped over 10 million units worldwide. The sales are as of July 2025 and include digital sales.

Elden Ring Nightreign had previously surpassed 3.5 million units shipped in five days and two million units shipped on day one. The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC had surpassed five million units in its first three days.

The main Elden Ring game had surpassed 30 million units shipped earlier this year.

Elden Ring Nightreign released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in May 2025. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree released in June 2024.

