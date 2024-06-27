Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Expansion Sales Top 5 Million Units in 3 Days - Sales

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware announced the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree expansion has sold over five million units in its first three days of release.

Elden Ring released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on in February 2022. The Shadow of the Erdtree expansion launched on June 21.

View the accolades trailer below:

Read details on the expansion below:

Shadow of the Erdtree is an expansion to Elden Ring, the 2022 Game of the Year.

Dark and intense, Shadow of the Erdtree has players continue their quest with the freedom to explore and experience the adventure at their own pace.

New Immersive Areas Rich With Secrets

The Realm of Shadow has been kept apart from the Lands Between since its creation. Now, in pursuit of Miquella, the Tarnished are among the first souls to set foot here in unknown ages. Traverse new open field areas to reach dense new legacy dungeons full of hazards and undiscovered mysteries.

Powerful and Challenging Enemies

Dangers both great and small will provide a formidable challenge for any player in the Realm of Shadow. New enemies roam the open areas and horrifying new monsters lurk in caverns and hollows, waiting to ambush the unaware. Anyone capable of surviving these intense battles will know the rush of true victory.

New Weapons, Spells, and Armor to Enhance Your Unique Character

Many new powers can be found in this scorched realm: weapons and armor, sorceries and incantations, and spirits and skills. You may find something unexpected to surprise an enemy, such as Thrusting Shields that combine offense and defense. Or, you may find something to complement your combat style, like hand-to-hand combat that combine palm strikes and kicks without a weapon.

Learn the Untold Story of an Unseen War as You Follow in Miquella’s Footsteps

You aren’t the only one tracking Miquella through the Realm of Shadow, and as you press deeper and deeper into the mystery, you’ll find a complex interplay of personalities and motivations to navigate, giving you new insight into Miquella’s history and Marika’s hidden past.

