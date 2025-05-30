Elden Ring Nightreign Ships 2 Million Units in First Day - Sales

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware announced Elden Ring Nightreign shipped over two million units worldwide in its first day of release. The figure includes digital sales.

Elden Ring Nightreign released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 30.

In Elden Ring Nightreign, players must make split-second decisions about combat and exploration across a map that can fluctuate with different biomes, weapons, and enemies in order to become stronger, and outrun the encroaching circle of fire to be able to take on terrifying bosses at the end of each day. This culminates on the third day, where if players were successful in surviving the night must take on one of the Nightlords—new bosses for this version. Nightfarers must learn to cooperate to take down these challenges, combining their unique abilities together for an unparalleled experience in the Elden Ring universe. All is not lost for those who fall in defeat. Unsuccessful runs will grant players relics to allow them to customize and upgrade their characters tailored to their personal play styles.

Rise Together

Join forces with other players to take on the creeping night and the dangers within featuring three-player cooperative play.

Become a Hero

Take command of uniquely skilled heroes, each possessing their own abilities and distinct flair. While individually powerful, their skills grow even more formidable when united as a team.

Take on the Night

Overcome a relentless environmental threat that sweeps through a land that changes between each game session and defeat the magnificent boss of that night!

