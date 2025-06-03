Elden Ring Nightreign Ships 3.5 Million Units in 5 Days - Sales

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware announced Elden Ring Nightreign shipped over 3.5 million units worldwide in five days. The figure includes digital sales.

This figure is up from two million units shipped on day one.

"On the dawn of the fifth day, 3.5 million Nightfarers took up arms against the Night in Elden Ring Nightreign," said developer FromSoftware. "We are ever grateful for your passion.

"But the Night is far from over. In addition to the DLC releasing later this year, new additions will be gradually implemented, including enhanced fights against existing Nightlords starting this month, as well as Duo Expeditions at a later date. Thank you for your support."

View the launch trailer for Elden Ring Nightreign below:

Elden Ring Nightreign released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 30.

