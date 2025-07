FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time Sales Top 1.2 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Level-5 has announced the slow life RPG, FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time, has sold over 1.2 million units.

This figure is up from one million units sold as of June 12, 2025, 800,000 units sold as of June 2, 2025 and 500,000 units sold in its first two days.

"Since its worldwide release on May 21, FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time has surpassed 1.2 million units sold globally," said Level-5.

An update for the game release later in July that will add a Photo Mode. Players will be able to take photos using features such as pose settings, the option to show or hide Buddies and adjustable camera angles to suit each player’s preferences.

FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time is available for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via via Steam.

