FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time Sales Top 500,000 Units

Publisher Level-5 has announced the slow life RPG, FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time, has sold over 500,000 units in two days.

"Released simultaneously worldwide on May 22, FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time has surpassed 500,000 cumulative sales as of May 24," said Level-5. "This title is a relaxing RPG that allows players to choose from 14 distinct 'Lives' such as combat, gathering, or crafting roles and embark on their own unique adventures.

"Looking ahead, we are also preparing a free DLC, titled 'Update the World!,' which will introduce additional content to help players enjoy the game for even longer. This new DLC will further expand your adventures, please look forward to it!"

FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via via Steam. It is also coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.

