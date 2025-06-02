FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time Sales Top 800,000 Units - Sales

Publisher Level-5 has announced the slow life RPG, FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time, has sold over 800,000 units.

This figure is up from 500,000 units sold in its first two days.

The game is expected to surpass one million units sold within the month of June.

"Released simultaneously worldwide on May 21, FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time has surpassed 800,000 copies sold globally as of June 2," said Level-5.

"Since launch, the title has received an overwhelming response far beyond expectations, with the download version performing strongly on digital platforms both in Japan and internationally. On several platforms, the game even ranked #1 for multiple days and sales have continued to grow steadily ever since.

"We sincerely thank all players for their tremendous support."

FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via via Steam. It is also coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

