FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time Sales Top 1 Million Units

Publisher Level-5 has announced the slow life RPG, FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time, has sold over one million units.

This figure is up from 800,000 units sold as of June 2, 2025 and 500,000 units sold in its first two days.

"Fantasy Life i has sold over 1 million copies!" said Level-5. "Thank you to everyone who has played the game."

FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time is available for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via via Steam.

