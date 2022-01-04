Everwild Development is Reportedly 'A Real Mess' - News

Rare's Everwild was announced back in November 2019 at X019. Everwild executive producer Louise O’Connor last year said the most senior creative employee at Rare, Gregg Mayles, had taken over as lead on the project.

"The team behind Everwild continue to shape a truly magical experience and remain focused and excited about creating a new game centred around a truly unique, new world," said O’Connor at the time. "Gregg Mayles joined us, late last year as Creative Director, and the team has never been stronger."

VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb speaking in the XboxEra podcast and transcribed by Pure Xbox said development on the game is "a real mess." He says the game has been rebooted and the team is still figuring things out.

"Everwild is a real mess," Grubb said. "They try to talk diplomatically about it when they're in public, like 'people hear things about the creative director leaving and things getting rebooted and that's overstated' — it's not that overstated. They've rebooted that thing and they don't know exactly what the state of it... they are still figuring that out, and it's a mess.

"This is not me just using colourful descriptions — the people working on that game don't really know what's going on with that game. That's how much of a mess it is right now."

