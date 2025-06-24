Microsoft Reportedly Plans Major Layoffs at Xbox - News

Microsoft is planning to do another round of layoffs at its Xbox division, according to Bloomberg who spoke people familiar with the plans.

This would be the fourth big layoff at Xbox in the past 18 months. There were three layoffs in 2024, including the closure of some studios. Xbox has been under pressure from Microsoft executives since the purchase of Activision Blizzard for $69 billion to increase profit margins.

Microsoft declined to comment. However, the tech giant often does major layoffs towards the end of its fiscal year, which ends on June 30.

Bloomberg also reports Microsoft plans to cut thousands of jobs next week, mainly in sales.

