Microsoft Reportedly Plans Major Layoffs at Xbox - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 851 Views
Microsoft is planning to do another round of layoffs at its Xbox division, according to Bloomberg who spoke people familiar with the plans.
This would be the fourth big layoff at Xbox in the past 18 months. There were three layoffs in 2024, including the closure of some studios. Xbox has been under pressure from Microsoft executives since the purchase of Activision Blizzard for $69 billion to increase profit margins.
Microsoft declined to comment. However, the tech giant often does major layoffs towards the end of its fiscal year, which ends on June 30.
Bloomberg also reports Microsoft plans to cut thousands of jobs next week, mainly in sales.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
So many layoffs at Microsoft after spending $75B to buy a golden parachute for Bobby Kotick following the discovery of all the SA that was happening at Blizzard...
This would be the "tech giant's" 4th round of layoffs in just 18 months. Gross.
Cutting off even more fat I guess, or AI is actually going to start replace jobs at MS studios.
Fire everyone in charge of any decisions at Xbox and hire people who are actually interested in bring the brand back to it's glory days
They are no longer making hardware in-house, this news does not surprise me. Sticking Xbox stickers on PC hardware effectively means someone else can do the minimal work on a UI.