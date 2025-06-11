[Updated] Stellar Blade Hits Highest Concurrent Player Count on Steam for PlayStation Published Single-Player Game - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 18 hours ago / 2,575 Views
PlayStation Publishing and developer SHIFT UP released Stellar Blade earlier today on PC via Steam and on launch day has set a new record for the highest concurrent player count on Steam for a single-player game published by PlayStation.
As of the time of writing the game has peaked at 183,830 concurrent players beating out the previous single-player record holder, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, of 77,154 concurrent players, according to SteamDB.
Only one PlayStation published game has had a higher concurrent player count and that is the multiplayer game, Helldivers 2, at 458,709 concurrent players.
Stellar Blade first released for the PlayStation 5 in April 2024 and surpassed one million units sold as of June 25, 2024.
Here are the top 10 peak concurrent player counts for PlayStation published games on Steam:
- Helldivers 2 - 458,709 players
- Stellar Blade - 183,830 players (and counting)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - 77,154 players
- God of War - 73,529 players
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - 66,436 players
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - 56,557 players
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - 40,462 players
- The Last of Us Part I - 36,496 players
- God of War Ragnarök - 35,615 players
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered - 30,690 players
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
Well deserved, it's an excellent game
Hopefully the pc version fixes the taa problems of ps5
The PS5 Pro fixes this. So it sounds like DLSS can do it on PC as well.
yay... only $700 to fix a taa problem that shouldn't have been an issue in the first place lol
Nice! I'm keeping my PS5 copy but nice to see my 2024 GOTY doing well on steam!
If you find you're sticking to the PS5 copy then it's probably time to give it a wipe down, buddy
Edit: This dude actually edited his comment to kill my joke…
It has potential to hit over 100k during the weekend!
this game has such a great combat system. Some pretty amazing bosses. The graphics are fine.
Sony is killing it this genn what incredible exclusives.
Hard to call a game that was originally announced as multiplat a true exclusive
Literally all Sony did was give them money to pull it off development for competitor platforms lol
That's basically what Microsoft did after seeing Halo on a mac though.
..........what an out of left field comparison xD not even a proper one since Halo was going to be a Mac exclusive game anyway.
They saw a game announced for another platform and then bought the rights to it and made it exclusive. How is that not exactly the same?
It’s not out of left field at all as it’s one of the most famous exclusives of all time that wouldn’t meet the definition of being a “true exclusive”
Well first of all, Bungie had suffered some pretty heavy financial losses, which is why they agreed to be bought at all, but also like I mentioned, Halo was going to be a Mac exclusive game. Steve Jobs wanted it to be so, which is why it was shown off at Macworld. There were no other platforms the game was meant for. The game went from being an exclusive to an exclusive. Although the Mac version did release like a year or two later anyway.
Stellar Blade on the other hand was announced as a fully multiplat game from the start, including announced platforms. All the major platforms expected the game to release everywhere. Then suddenly the next time we heard about the game, the rug was pulled from underneath to being an exclusive. The game went from being a multiplat to an exclusive.
So while it is similar, it's not a 1:1 comparison.
It can't be considered exclusive anymore though lol. Steam is an entirely separate platform that is not connected or affiliated with PlayStation.