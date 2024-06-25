Shift Up Estimates Stellar Blade Has Sold Over 1 Million Units, PC Version in Review - Sales

Developer Shift Up at an IPO press conference held today revealed Stellar Blade has sold over an estimated one million units since its release.

"After its release, Stellar Blade recorded the highest user rating of 9.2 on Metacritic, the highest ever among PS5 titles, and is still maintaining this rating," said Shift Up CFO Jaewoo Ahn (via Google Translate). "Since its launch, it has ranked first in sales in major console markets such as the US and UK, and cumulative sales are estimated to have exceeded 1 million units."

The studio teased a PC version of the game is currently in development but due to a contract are not able to give any details on when it would release.

"We are currently reviewing the PC version of Stellar Blade, and we expect that the IP value will increase once more when the PC version is released," said the CFO.

Shift Up CEO Kim Hyung-Tae added, "We are currently reviewing the Stellar Blade PC version, and since we are under a contractual relationship, please understand that we cannot tell you the exact timing or availability."

Stellar Blade released for the PlayStation 5 on April 26.

Thanks, GameMeca.

