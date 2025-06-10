Street Fighter 6 Sales Top 5 Million Units - News

Capcom announced Street Fighter 6 has sold over five million units worldwide.

This figure is up from four million units sold on September 5, 2024, two million units sold on July 6, 2023, one million units on June 7, 2023.

"Street Fighter 6 has now sold over 5 million copies! What a way to celebrate our 2nd anniversary!" said Capcom. "Thanks to all our fans out there around the world and to all the prospective fans in the future!"

Street Fighter 6 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in June 2023, and for the Nintendo Switch in June 2025.

