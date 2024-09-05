Street Fighter 6 Sales Top 4 Million Units - Sales

Capcom announced Street Fighter 6 has sold over four million units worldwide.

This figure is up from two million units sold on July 6, 2023, one million units on June 7, 2023.

"We're excited to announce that Street Fighter 6 has sold over 4 million units globally!" said Capcom.

"Thank you for playing and for helping us reach this milestone! We hope you're excited for the future of SF6 as we intend to release more content and hold more events!"

Street Fighter 6 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on June 2.

