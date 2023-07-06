Street Fighter 6 Sales Top 2 Million Units - Sales

Capcom announced Street Fighter 6 has sold over two million units worldwide.

This figure is up from one million units sold on June 7, 2023.

"Capcom today announced that Street Fighter 6, the latest title in the storied Street Fighter series, has sold over 2 million units worldwide," reads the press release from Capcom.

"The first title in the Street Fighter series was released as an arcade game in 1987, followed by the global smash hit Street Fighter II in 1991 which generated mass excitement due to its innovative battle system. Even today, more than 35 years since Street Fighter first debuted, the series still enjoys immense popularity across the globe with cumulative sales for the series totaling over 50 million units worldwide. Further, in recent years the series has increased its presence as a driving force in the fighting game genre of esports."

Street Fighter 6 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on June 2.

