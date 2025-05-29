Atomic Heart Tops 10 Million Players - Sales

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Mundfish announced the first-person action RPG, Atomic Heart, has surpassed 10 million players.

This figure is up from five million players in its first three weeks.

"Atomic Heart has officially hit 10 MILLION players worldwide!" said developer Mundfish.

"What started as a dream has become a reality beyond anything we imagined. This achievement is the result of our team’s relentless dedication, bold vision, and unwavering focus on quality. But most importantly, thanks to our amazing community. Your passion, creativity, and support have truly brought Atomic Heart to life.

"From that very first idea to today, you've been part of this journey. And we’re just getting started. From all of us at Mundfish: Thank you."

Atomic Heart released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass in February 2023.

