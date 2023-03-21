Atomic Heart Tops 5 Million Players in 3 Weeks - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 822 Views
CEO and Founder of Mundfish Robert Bagratuni has announced Atomic Heart has surpassed five million players in three weeks.
"We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to our first game," said Bagratuni. "Our team has worked hard since 2017 to create a project that delivers the ultimate gaming experience, and we are delighted to see that Atomic Heart has resonated with gamers worldwide!
Atomic Heart released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on February 21. It is also available on Xbox Game Pass.
I’ve got SX Gamepass and I haven’t touched the game yet.
I don’t mind waiting for updates to fix all the issues and smooth out the gameplay.
I Don’t have much of a backlog either, I just usually wait for the game be in a proper state before I decide to play. That’s called self respect.
The game has gotten like 5 major updates since launch. And when I say major, one of them was 50gb in size and another was 70gb in size xD the game is in a good state now.
How big is the game now?
Idk what it is now. I only played on PC after the first update, so I haven’t seen what it’s been since the additional updates. It was 102gb when I last played.
Most of the players is probably in gamepass
Based on?