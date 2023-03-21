By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Atomic Heart Tops 5 Million Players in 3 Weeks

by William D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 822 Views

CEO and Founder of Mundfish Robert Bagratuni has announced Atomic Heart has surpassed five million players in three weeks. 

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to our first game," said Bagratuni. "Our team has worked hard since 2017 to create a project that delivers the ultimate gaming experience, and we are delighted to see that Atomic Heart has resonated with gamers worldwide!

"Now work is underway to improve the overall gaming experience, as well as the active development of DLCs to the game, in the process of which various opinions of the players are taken into account in order to make expansions as exciting as possible and surprise the players."

Atomic Heart released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on February 21. It is also available on Xbox Game Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


10 Comments
Ayla (8 hours ago)

I played it for 20 minutes on Gameoass,

tslog (8 hours ago)

I’ve got SX Gamepass and I haven’t touched the game yet.
I don’t mind waiting for updates to fix all the issues and smooth out the gameplay.

I Don’t have much of a backlog either, I just usually wait for the game be in a proper state before I decide to play. That’s called self respect.

method114 tslog (7 hours ago)

Is there issues with the game? From the people I know who've played it there didn't seem to be any.

gtotheunit91 method114 (7 hours ago)

The game has gotten like 5 major updates since launch. And when I say major, one of them was 50gb in size and another was 70gb in size xD the game is in a good state now.

Kakadu18 gtotheunit91 (7 hours ago)

How big is the game now?

gtotheunit91 Kakadu18 (7 hours ago)

Idk what it is now. I only played on PC after the first update, so I haven’t seen what it’s been since the additional updates. It was 102gb when I last played.

dane007 tslog (40 minutes ago)

I tried it last week and it was very smooth. Didn't notice any issues

LivncA_Dis3 (9 hours ago)

Most of the players is probably in gamepass

Libara LivncA_Dis3 (8 hours ago)

Based on?

method114 Libara (8 hours ago)

Well if I had to guess they'd be screaming they had 5 million in sales if that was the case. Hell even 2 million in sales would have been something to brag about.

