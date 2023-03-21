Atomic Heart Tops 5 Million Players in 3 Weeks - News

CEO and Founder of Mundfish Robert Bagratuni has announced Atomic Heart has surpassed five million players in three weeks.

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to our first game," said Bagratuni. "Our team has worked hard since 2017 to create a project that delivers the ultimate gaming experience, and we are delighted to see that Atomic Heart has resonated with gamers worldwide!

"Now work is underway to improve the overall gaming experience, as well as the active development of DLCs to the game, in the process of which various opinions of the players are taken into account in order to make expansions as exciting as possible and surprise the players."

Atomic Heart released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on February 21. It is also available on Xbox Game Pass.

