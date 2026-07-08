Gothic Remake, UFC 6, and Adventures of Elliot Debut on the German Charts for June 2026 - Sales

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The list of the best-selling games in Germany for June 2026 have been released via game.de.

There were three new releases in the top 20 this for the month with Gothic 1 Remake debuting in fourth place for the month. EA Sports UFC 6 debuted in ninth place and The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales debuted in 16th place.

EA Sports FC 26 is up three spots to first place, while 007 First Light remained in second place. Grand Theft Auto V is up two spots to third place.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Resident Evil 4 re-entered the top 20 in fifth and sixth places, respectively. Forza Horizon 6 fell six spots to seventh place, while Sea of Thieves re-entered the charts in eighth place.

NBA 2K26 is up six spots to 10th place and Red Dead Redemption 2 is up one spot to 11th place. Watch Dogs 2 is back on the charts in 12th place. LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight from third to 20th place.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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