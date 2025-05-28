Cyberpunk 2 Enters Pre-Production - News

posted 3 hours ago

CD Projekt has announced Cyberpunk 2 is now in pre-production. The sequel was previously known as Project Orion.

"Several weeks ago the CD Projekt Red team responsible for the next big game set in the Cyberpunk universe completed the project’s conceptual phase," said CD Projekt in a statement. "As a result, Cyberpunk 2 – previously known under the codename Project Orion – has progressed to preproduction."

The first entry in the series, Cyberpunk 2077, released in December 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in February 2022. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will launch alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5.

