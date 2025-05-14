Square Enix to 'Aggressively Pursue a Multiplatform Strategy That Includes Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, and PCs' - News

/ 267 Views

by, posted 53 minutes ago

Square Enix in its latest earnings report has reiterated it is focused on a multiplatform strategy for its HD titles rather than releasing games exclusively on a single platform. This strategy includes releasing games on Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

"For HD titles, the Group will aggressively pursue a multiplatform strategy that includes Nintendo platforms, PlayStation, Xbox, and PCs," said Square Enix. "Especially, in regards to major franchises and AAA titles including catalog titles, it will build an environment where more customers can enjoy our titles.

"In addition, it will also devise a platform strategy for SD titles that includes not only iOS and Android, but also the possibility of PC launches.

"Furthermore, the Group will strive to maximize the acquisition of new users when launching a title and

that of recurring users after starting management of game operation."

Square Enix did recently appear to announce the entire Final Fantasy VII remake series will be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. Last month they did announce Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is coming to the Switch 2.

Square Enix also announced it is shifting from "quantity to quality."

"The Group will pursue a shift from quantity to quality as its medium-to long-term philosophy regarding the DE segment’s portfolio," said Square Enix.

"To that end, it will first work to establish the optimal portfolio, striking a balance between a product-out approach that reflects the imaginations of its employees to the utmost, and a market-in approach that leverages customers’ voices and data to inform development efforts. It will strive for a regular launch cadence, focusing its development efforts and investments on titles with substantial potential to be loved by customers for year."

The company will also focus on developing "titles delivering 'fun' that only the Group can create."

"With the goal of developing titles that deliver unforgettable experiences to customers and ensure excitement, the Group intends to focus on the following points," said Square Enix.

"First, mindful of the need to launch HD titles that help attract additional fans to the Group, the Group will regularly release AAA titles in its major franchises to maintain and build upon its fan base.

"In addition, the Group will strive to increase its success rate in SD games by launching a carefully

curated selection of titles. It will additionally explore ways to leverage its rich library of IP."

"The Group will retire its business unit-based organizational design and strive to establish an operationally integrated organization with the goal of revamping its internal title development footprint and bringing more capabilities in-house.

"In addition, while keeping balance between the creativity of its individual employees and the management centered on the organization, the Group will transition to a project management structure.

"To that end, the Group will redefine the mission for producers and other related employees and organize its internal supporting structure. Also, the Group will improve its development investment efficiency, by reviewing the overall management process of title development."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles