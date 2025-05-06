Square Enix Appears to Confirm Entire Final Fantasy VII Remake Series is Coming to Switch 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 2,582 Views
Final Fantasy VII remake series director Naoki Hamaguchi in a new Creator's Voice video posted by Nintendo appears to confirm the entire remake series will be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.
"I hope players are looking forward to Final Fantasy VII remake series on Nintendo Switch 2," said Hamaguchi.
Square Enix last month announced Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.
The game is an enhanced version of Final Fantasy VII Remake. It first launched for the PS5 in June 2021 and for PC in December 2021. The sequel, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, is currently available on PS5 and PC.
View the Creator's Voice video below:
Any sane third party wants to put their software out in as many platforms as economically reasonable.
If that's true, then Switch 2 will be my platform-of-choice to have the trilogy in physical form (as long as the games actually come in the card, and not as game-keys, of course).
there is a 99% chance that FFVII Remake is gonna be Game Key Card. If Bravely Default gets key card treatment, FFVII will be no different.
I'm hoping it only depends on the file size. Supposedly Nintendo is only offering 1GB Game Key Cards and 64GB Cards. For something like Bravely Default, it doesn't make much financial sense to pay the extra money to put an 11GB game on a 64GB card.
Whereas CP2077 is somewhere around 58GB. So the file size is close enough to justify a 64GB card. I'm sure FF7 Remake will be somewhere around the same file size as CP2077. But I'm probably only coping on that theory lol.
If Nintendo is really only offering those 2 storage options for games, they'll be massively shooting themselves in the foot for physical storage. Especially for third-party games.
Just a small correction but it's apparently game keys, 8GB and 64GB cards. It doesn't make much of a difference because 8GB is too low even for some indie games lol.
Where are you guys getting the game card capacities from?
The 64GB size was confirmed by a CD Projekt Red representative. They're using it for Cyberpunk. The 8GB card is only a rumor for now.
The problem is that a 64GB card of solid state ROM that presumably has to match or at least get close enough to SD Express transfer speeds to be viable is not cheap.
I've no doubt a lot of people would pass on a game key card vs. actual physical, but enough to offset the lost $15-20 profit per unit? I don't think so. That's the calculation most developers seem to be making, at least.
If a 3DS HD remaster is getting the key card treatment, FF VII remake trilogy is gonna come with a code to download a game key code.