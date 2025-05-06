Square Enix Appears to Confirm Entire Final Fantasy VII Remake Series is Coming to Switch 2 - News

Final Fantasy VII remake series director Naoki Hamaguchi in a new Creator's Voice video posted by Nintendo appears to confirm the entire remake series will be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.

"I hope players are looking forward to Final Fantasy VII remake series on Nintendo Switch 2," said Hamaguchi.

Square Enix last month announced Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.

The game is an enhanced version of Final Fantasy VII Remake. It first launched for the PS5 in June 2021 and for PC in December 2021. The sequel, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, is currently available on PS5 and PC.

View the Creator's Voice video below:

