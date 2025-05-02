Take-Two Stock Falls Following GTA 6 Delay - News

/ 308 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Rockstar Games this morning announced it has delayed Grand Theft Auto VI. It will now launch on May 26, 2026 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The delay has not been taken lightly by shareholders as Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two has seen stock prices slide this morning by around nine percent. The stock priced closed at $235.79 and opened this morning at $215.25. As of the time of writing the stock price is at $217.24.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick in his own statement said he fully supports Rockstar Games delaying Grand Theft Auto VI.

"While we take the movement of our titles seriously and appreciate the vast and deep global anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI, we remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence," said Zelnick. "As we continue to release our phenomenal pipeline, we expect to deliver a multi-year period of growth in our business and enhanced value for our shareholders."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles