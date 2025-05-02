Grand Theft Auto VI Delayed to May 26, 2026 - News

Rockstar Games announced it has delayed Grand Theft Auto VI from Fall 2025 to May 26, 2026. It will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

"Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026," said Rockstar Games.

"We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.

"With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.

"We look forward to sharing more information with you soon."

