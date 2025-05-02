By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Grand Theft Auto VI Delayed to May 26, 2026

by William D'Angelo , posted 44 minutes ago / 1,021 Views

Rockstar Games announced it has delayed Grand Theft Auto VI from Fall 2025 to May 26, 2026. It will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

"Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026," said Rockstar Games.

"We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.

"With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.

"We look forward to sharing more information with you soon."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.


10 Comments
XtremeBG (1 hour ago)

What did I tell you ? I was sure of that ..

  • +3
CosmicSex XtremeBG (29 minutes ago)

I admit I was wrong

  • +1
Scoopz (55 minutes ago)

Not surprised at all. No issue with this. Let them cook i say. It's highly likely to be a highlight of the generation and I'd much rather they take their time to ensure that instead of giving us a Cyberpunk style launch. Bring on May 2026!

  • +1
Kanemaru (1 hour ago)

No surprise. And we can all appreciate how necessary it was to release a trailer a year and a half ago just to say nothing afterwards...

  • +1
The Fury (33 minutes ago)

Delayed to 26th of May. Sorry, did we actually have an official release date before? What was it?

  • 0
TheRealSamusAran (49 minutes ago)

We will be seeing a lot of launch date announcements for this year in the coming weeks.

  • 0
Vinther1991 (51 minutes ago)

To absolutely no ones surprise. GTA V was delayed 6 months, RDR 2 a full year.
I will be surprised if this is out before the holidays 2026.

  • 0
Tober (1 hour ago)

Need extra time for the Switch2 version...

  • 0
xl-klaudkil (1 hour ago)

Whas to be expected

  • 0
Hardstuck-Platinum (1 hour ago)

Take two stock fell 10% market open. Incredible. Sony's also down 1%

  • -1