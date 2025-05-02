Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick Fully Supports Rockstar Delaying GTA 6 to May 2026 - News

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick in a press release stated he fully supports Rockstar Games delaying the release of Grand Theft Auto VI from Fall 2025 to May 26, 2026.

"We support fully Rockstar Games taking additional time to realize their creative vision for Grand Theft Auto VI, which promises to be a groundbreaking, blockbuster entertainment experience that exceeds audience expectations," said Zelnick.

"While we take the movement of our titles seriously and appreciate the vast and deep global anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI, we remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence. As we continue to release our phenomenal pipeline, we expect to deliver a multi-year period of growth in our business and enhanced value for our shareholders."

Take-Two will release its earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, 2025 on Thursday, May 15, 2025 .

