Images of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Have Leaked - News

/ 1,475 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

The long rumored remastered of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion have leaked online. Along with showcasing what the game will look like it also reveals the remaster will be titled The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

The images are circulating online and were leaked from a Virtuos website that has since been taken down. The remaster will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass, according to the site.

The remaster is primarily in development by Virtuos, while Bethesda Dallas and Bethesda Rockville are also working on it.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion originally released for the Xbox 360 and PC in March 2006, followed by the PlayStation 3 in March 2007.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles