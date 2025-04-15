Images of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Have Leaked - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,475 Views
The long rumored remastered of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion have leaked online. Along with showcasing what the game will look like it also reveals the remaster will be titled The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.
The images are circulating online and were leaked from a Virtuos website that has since been taken down. The remaster will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass, according to the site.
The remaster is primarily in development by Virtuos, while Bethesda Dallas and Bethesda Rockville are also working on it.
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion originally released for the Xbox 360 and PC in March 2006, followed by the PlayStation 3 in March 2007.
images of The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion remaster have been found on Virtuous' website. Oops 😬 www.reddit.com/r/oblivion/c...— Tom Warren (@tomwarren.co.uk) April 15, 2025 at 8:33 AM
[image or embed]
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
That looks like a much more substantial upgrade than i was expecting. I expected a simple remaster with some upscaled textures. It looks as if they completely remade the game.
A LOT of my early teenage years were spent playing Oblivion. I'll be playing a lot of this and the Skyblivion mod :) even if I have some reservations about the screenshots.
Oblivion has always been my favorite Elder Scrolls game
Been about 10 years since I explored these lands last and I can't wait to do it again <3
I loved the improvement at first, but now going by the pics I'm worried they've made it too brown compared to the vibrant green of the original.
This I agree with you on. Sure the originals colors were saturated, but I loved how bright and colorful everything was. This looks more like I stepped out of the vault in Fallout lol
On the one hand, the brightness of Oblivion was interesting, but on the other, it often seemed like too much, it often looked washed out and blinding. This looks more realistic, but I fear some of the charm of the original art design has been lost. The perfect blend one would have been the more realistic lightning of this remake combined with bright green Ireland like grass and the original bright white stone statues and buildings of the original release. Thankfully modders should be able to improve things, reshade alone should work wonders on the PC version, and we will likely get asset rework mods eventually to make the grass more green and the stone more white without needing to rely on reshade.
Oblivion, Skyrim, and Fallout 4 have not aged well. The dungeons are always these uninteresting places with braindead enemies that can't fight. The main quests are linear. The side quests and faction quests are all junk aside from assassination missions. Skyrim and Oblivion feel like Morrowwind but with way less lore, less customization, and a bad level scaling system. Fallout 4 still has VATs which is fun but Skyrim and Oblivion combat is too antiquated. You only really have spells, a parry, bows, and a block. Lots of games now have 10 or more weapontypes that act completely different.
Well apparently the combat was redone as well. Not sure what the means exactly but that might also be different.