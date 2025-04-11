The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Does Not Include the DLC - News

Nintendo has confirmed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will not include the DLC.

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition does not include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass DLC," Nintendo told IGN. "That DLC is available as a separate purchase."

There were two DLC packs released for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This includes The Master Trials and The Champions Ballad.

The Switch 2 Edition of the game does include improved visuals and performance, achievements, and the Zelda Notes mobile app.

You can purchase the "upgrade pack" for $10 if you own the Switch version of the game. However, the full price of the Switch 2 Edition is $70, which is $10 more than the game launched at in 2017. The DLC Expansion Pack is available for $20.

Six games have been confirmed to be getting Switch 2 Editions - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and Super Mario Party Jamboree.

