The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Does Not Include the DLC

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 278 Views

Nintendo has confirmed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will not include the DLC.

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition does not include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass DLC," Nintendo told IGN. "That DLC is available as a separate purchase."

There were two DLC packs released for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This includes The Master Trials and The Champions Ballad.

The Switch 2 Edition of the game does include improved visuals and performance, achievements, and the Zelda Notes mobile app.

You can purchase the "upgrade pack" for $10 if you own the Switch version of the game. However, the full price of the Switch 2 Edition is $70, which is $10 more than the game launched at in 2017. The DLC Expansion Pack is available for $20.

Six games have been confirmed to be getting Switch 2 Editions - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and Super Mario Party Jamboree.

Zippy6 (54 minutes ago)

8 year old game, $70, DLC not included. Enjoy.

Zeltaz13 (1 hour ago)

The gift that keeps on giving

Signalstar (1 hour ago)

Nintendo ares seriously the worst when it comes to throwing gamers a bone. Not only have they never dropped the price, they are charging $10 more for an 8 year old game. Can't even throw in the DLC as a bonus for new or returning gamers!

I have BOTW on Switch. I won't upgrade it. I haven't bought TOTK yet. Will get that on Switch 2, at least there is no DLC to get upset over in that case.

V-r0cK (14 minutes ago)

...In other news The Last of Us Complete will come with the DLC lol

HopeMillsHorror V-r0cK (3 minutes ago)

But it won't come with the Multiplayer that was in BOTH the original and remaster... lol

Kristof81 (37 minutes ago)

Can't wait for the definitively ultimate remastered edition

S.Peelman (41 minutes ago)

Was BotW really 60 in the US? It was always 70 here.

Zippy6 S.Peelman (35 minutes ago)

In the USA Tears of the Kingdom was the only standard game Nintendo released at $70 on the Switch, all the rest were $60 or less. (Games with bundled accessories like Ring Fit were sometimes more.)

HopeMillsHorror S.Peelman (2 minutes ago)

idk where "here" is but its probably just a currency conversion thing

firebush03 (1 hour ago)

DLC didn’t add much to the game, so not a big loss.

firebush03 firebush03 (18 minutes ago)

lol im just making a casual remark. Not trying to defend Nintendo’s decision. I personally just didn’t feel the DLC added much/anything to the overall game. You people and your downvotes

HopeMillsHorror firebush03 (1 minute ago)

I agree... but that actually makes not including it even more pathetic lol

