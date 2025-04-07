Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons Won't Have Hall Effect Sticks - News

Nintendo of America's Nate Bihldorff in an interview with NintendoLife stated the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons don't have Hall Effect sticks.

"Well, the Joy-Con 2's controllers have been designed from the ground up," said Bihldorff. "They're not Hall Effect sticks, but they feel really good."

He added, "So, I like both, but that Pro Controller, for some reason the first time I grabbed it, I was like, 'this feels like a GameCube controller.' I was a GameCube guy. Something about it felt so familiar, but the stick on that especially.

"I tried to spend a lot of time making sure that it was quiet. I don't know if you tried really whacking the stick around but it really is [quiet]. I'm thinking back to my Smash Brothers days, where you just whack it. [The Switch 2 Pro Controller] is one of the quietest controllers I've ever played."

Nintendo Switch 2 hardware design lead Tetsuya Sasaki previously stated "the new Joy-Con 2 controllers for the Nintendo Switch 2 have really been designed from the ground up, from scratch, to have bigger movement and smoother movement"

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD / $629.99 CAD / £395.99 / €469.99 / 49,800 yen in the US. A Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD / $699.99 / £429.99 / €509.99 / 53,980 yen.

