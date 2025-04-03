Nintendo on Stick Drift: Switch 2 Joy-Cons are 'Redesigned and Have Improved Durability' - News

/ 343 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo speaking with VideoGamesChronicle was asked about the Joy-Con analog stick drift issue with the Switch 1 and stated the Joy-Cons on the Switch 2 have been improved.

"The control sticks for Joy-Con 2 controllers have been redesigned and have improved in areas such as durability," said Nintendo.

Nintendo Switch 2 hardware design lead Tetsuya Sasaki in a developer roundtable attended by Eurogamer was also asked about Joy-Con stick drift.

"As you may have witnessed and felt, the new Joy-Con 2 controllers for the Nintendo Switch 2 have really been designed from the ground up, from scratch, to have bigger movement and smoother movement," said Sasaki.

Nintendo yesterday announced the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD, while a Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles