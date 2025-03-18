Lego Pokemon Officially Announced, to Launch in 2026 - News

The Pokémon Company and the Lego Group have officially announced Lego Pokémon sets are set to launch in 2026.

"We are thrilled to be working with a brand that has such a deep and passionate fanbase as Pokémon, partnering to give our joint audiences what they have been asking us form" said Lego Group Chief Product and Marketing Officer Julia Goldin.

"We strongly believe that through the endless possibilities of Lego play and the exciting adventures the world of Pokémon brings, this partnership will create a range of new possibilities for Trainers and builders alike."

The Pokémon Company International Chief Product and Experience Officer Gaku Susai added, "The Lego Group and Pokémon have strong shared values of imagination, creativity and fun, making this the perfect partnership to deliver unique, meaningful and engaging ways for Trainers to experience the Pokémon brand.

"Working with the best-in-class team at the Lego Group and seeing their total dedication and passion for the project has culminated in an innovative and groundbreaking collaboration that will surprise and delight fans. We cannot wait to see both Lego fans and the Pokémon community’s reactions in 2026."

The Lego Group previously released several Lego sets based on Nintendo products. This includes a Lego NES and several sets based on Nintendo's biggest franchises like Super Mario, Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong, and Animal Crossing. A Lego Game Boy is set to release in October 2025.

