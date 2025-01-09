LEGO Game Boy Coming October 2025 - News

Nintendo and LEGO have announced a collaboration for a LEGO Game Boy.

"Build the classic Nintendo system in LEGO® form. Coming October 2025," said Nintendo.

This is the second LEGO set based on a Nintendo console. The first, the LEGO NES, released in August 2020 for $229.99 / £209.99.

Build the classic Nintendo system in LEGO® form. Coming October 2025. pic.twitter.com/XEyhbARqXq — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 9, 2025

