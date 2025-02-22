Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Looks Likely to be Real - News

It appears Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is on the verge of an official announcement.

A countdown was added to TonyHawkTheGame.com following a tease in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer map "Grind." The countdown ends in a little over a week on Tuesday, March 4.

The website's code had the text "thps-3-4-countdown" before it was later deleted. "thps-3-4" is likely in reference to Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4.

The website also has the logo for Iron Galaxy, the developer of the PC version of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2. The studio is also working on the PC version of The Last of Us Part II Remastered.

Skater Tyshawn Jones recently claimed he will appear in a new Tony Hawk's Pro Skater remaster that is set to come out soon. Jones did appear in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2. The game featured skaters from the original games, as well as skaters that were too young to be featured.

The last entry in the series, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, released in September 2020.

